Man Bags 14 Years In Jail For Sexually Assaulting Neighbour’s Daughter

The Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja has sentenced a 55-year-old man, identified as Emmanuel Adedigba, to 14 Years Imprisonment for the attempted sexual assault of his neighbor’s 14-year-old daughter.

It was gathered that Justice Rahman Oshodi, handed down the sentence after the convict was re-arraigned on an amended charge.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the convict was earlier arraigned on the charge of defilement which he pleaded not guilty to.

However, during the trial, the prosecution counsel, I.D. Solarin presented two witnesses.

At the proceedings on Tuesday, the prosecution informed the court that the defendant had agreed to a plea bargain.

While delivering the judgment, Justice Rahman said that he was satisfied with the evidence of the prosecution establishing the offence of attempt to commit sexual assault by penetration.

The judge also put the plea bargain sentence into consideration. He said: “I have considered the plea bargain signed by the defendant and his counsel, O.S. Fasule.

“Consequently, I sentence the defendant to 14 years imprisonment from the date of his remand, June 15, 2021.

“The defendant is to have his name registered in the Sex Offenders Registry. He is to be held in the Ikoyi correctional facility.”