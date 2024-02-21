‘We’ll Not Be Intimidated’ — LP Reacts As Police Arrest Abure For Attempted Murder

Smeared with all manner of controversy, attempted murder seems to be the latest allegation against the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that Abure was nabbed by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Benin City, Edo State over allegations of financial crimes.

However, as gathered by Arise News, Abure was arrested following a petition by the Party’s former Youth Leader, Eragbe Anselm Aphimia.

His arrest comes just a day before the Party’s primary election in Edo state.

Information Nigeria learnt that in reaction, crowd of protesters gathered the Zone 5 headquarters of the Police Command in Benin City over the arrest of the embattled leader and the State Chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi.

Reacting, the Party’s Deputy National Chairman, Ayo Olurunfemi, said that “no form of intimidation from the highest quarters can stop the party from concluding the process leading to the emergence of the Labour Party government in the State.”

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said “A Heavy crowd of protesters besieged the Zone 5 headquarters of the Police Command in Benin City over the arrest of the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure.

“Also arrested was the state chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi.

“The Labour Party on Tuesday had a very successful delegate election in Benin ahead of the Party Primaries scheduled to hold on Friday.

“The party chairman only this morning along with party governorship aspirants also kept a scheduled security briefing with the Department of the State Security.

“Abure was however arrested after the meeting by a combined team of DSS and Police officers. Abure, Ogbaloi and their aides were also manhandled.

“Efforts by some party leaders to have access to the Zone 5 headquarters was turned down due to the huge crowd of party supporters who were expressing their displeasure over the arrest of Abure.”

Moreso, spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force Zone 5, Tijani Momoh, told newsmen that Abure and four others were arrested over a petition written against them by a petitioner whose name he did not mention.

He said, “I wish to confirm the arrest of the factional chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure and four others.

“It has to do with a written petition that was endorsed by the AIG Zone 5 from the office of the Inspector General of Police.”

He also confirmed that an allegation of attempted murder was levelled against Abure.

“There are video clips, recordings of the petitioner being assaulted, being beaten when he came home last year to conduct ward matters.

“It is a case of attempted murder, conspiracy, illegal possession of arms and other related offences.

“They were also in possession of firearms; a short gun and three rounds of ammunition.

“Investigation is ongoing. They were just arrested today. More details will be provided later,” the police spokesman added.