Regina Daniels Faces Backlash For Complaining About Hardship While Boarding Private Jet

Regina Daniels, a Nigerian actress, has sparked outrage after complaining about the present economic downturn.

The actress joined other well-known figures in giving her thoughts on the country’s situation on her Instagram page.

Regina shared pictures of herself and her son Khalifa boarding a private jet on social media, captioning the pictures with a wish for the betterment of the nation.

She wrote;

“I hope the phrase “What goes up must surely come down” is applied in our today’s economy ☺️.”



Her post elicited some comments from social media users.

@emelda279: “Na una dey cause all these. How many times do u fly on jet? Abi na dollar u too dey earn in?”

@linda_hl___’: “Gina stop roasting us, the government is dealing with us already.”

@pearl_church_1: “My dear na only you Dey enjoy for this world.”

@myna_meisnonye: “You have no business with the economy, So go and sleep.”

@calista_cash: “You don stay hungry before??”

@blessing_ekaka: “The only person enjoying Nigeria right now she made the right decision oo ❤️.”

@king_sstoner33: “Poor girls won’t like u. They will be saying u marry old man.”

@chris__pills_: “Go girl- you made the right choice- na the kind life Judy wished for be this but sapa sat her down on Saturday morning……”

@elvira.christy.7: “U shudnt talk here cus na una Dey enjoy am pass.”

