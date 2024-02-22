Hardship: People Calling For Coup In Nigeria Will Face Full Wrath Of The Law – CDS Musa Warns

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has disclosed that some persons are calling for a military coup in Nigeria amidst economic hardship the facing the country.

He described such people as enemies of the country, while assuring that a coup would not happen in Nigeria.

Musa added that the military would go after such persons advocating for a coup in the country and ensure they face the wrath of the law.

The CDS led this out on Wednesday, shortly after he inaugurated the main entrance of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army and Officers Transit Accommodation, at the Division Headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said, “Whoever is making that call (coup) does not love Nigeria. We want to make it very clear that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are here to protect democracy.

“We all want democracy and we do better under democracy. And so we will continue to support democracy. And any of those ones that are calling for anything other than Democracy are evil people and I think they don’t mean well for Nigeria.

“And they should be very careful because the law will come after them. We can see that with democracy a lot of things are happening in Nigeria. Yes we are going through trying periods, I mean in life nothing is hundred percent.”

“Everybody goes through a trying period in life, and it is what you do with them. You can see the government putting efforts to ensure that we come out better.

“And it is when you go through difficulties and come out better you will really appreciate what it is to build a nation. And so we are going through our trying period, but I can assure Nigerians that it will get better.