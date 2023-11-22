Simon Ekpa Is A Threat To Nigeria, He’s Being Protected By Finland — CDS, Musa

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, has labeled the factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, as a menace to Nigeria.

Musa made the disclosure on Tuesday when he and other Service Chiefs appeared before the House of Representatives to brief the lower legislative chamber on the security situation in the country.

Recall that Ekpa, a self-proclaimed follower of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, has consistently called for a sit-at-home in the South-East geopolitical zone.

The sit-at-home order is often forcefully enforced by Ekpa’s disciples, despite IPOB’s disapproval of the directive.

The CDS noted that Ekpa’s actions have led to the loss of many lives while his “utterances” have caused significant harm to the country.

The Defence Chief said the nation’s mission in Finland where Ekpa is based should step in by engaging the government of the European country.

“In the South-East, Simon Ekpa has become a menace to this country.

“The country must act on it diplomatically. Simon is having a freeway because they (Finland) are encouraging him to do what he is doing.

“His utterances and actions are affecting what is happening in Nigeria. We should never allow that — our foreign service should step in,” Musa said.

According to him, the government should invite the Finnish ambassador to explain why they are protecting him.

“He is doing us more harm because, by his utterances, a lot of people have been killed,” Musa said.

Musa added that security is not only the responsibility of security forces noting that everyone has a role to play in ensuring a secure nation.

“We can never be everywhere. So, we need educational sensitisation programmes for all Nigerians to understand that security is everybody’s responsibility. What you see — talk about it

“You don’t just keep quiet and say that it is for the police or the army. Everybody has a role,” he added.

While stressing that the key to addressing insecurity is good governance, he highlighted that military operations achieve success in States where there are elements of effective governance by the Governors.

“We have seen governors that are willing and doing things to make the people happy and that is why we are having the cases of success we are having,” he said.

The Defence Chief said Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) remain the most potent threat to Military personnel.

He said the IEDs are clandestinely planted by insurgents and bandits to attack military personnel.

“IEDs have remained the most potent threat that we have. They put these IEDs on the ground and because there are no roads, a vehicle climbs it and everyone in that vehicle is either killed or dismembered,” he said.

Musa also raised concerns about the nation’s borders, saying people come into the country at will.

“Nigeria is one country where our borders are porous. We have about a thousand borders.

“People can come in and out without checking, and that is where we have the movement of light weapons and small arms,” he added.