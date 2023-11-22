‘Why I’m Not Pressurising My Son To Get Married At 40’ – Don Jazzy’s Father

Collins Enebeli Ajereh, the father of well-known music executive and record producer, Don Jazzy, has declared that he is not pressuring his 40-year-old son to get married.

He recalled that Don Jazzy had been married before, but decided to part ways with his wife.

In a recent interview with TVC, Ajereh emphasized that marriage is a personal choice and insisted that he would not put pressure on Don Jazzy to get married again.

He stated: “He [Don Jazzy] was married. But they [he and his ex-wife] decided to end their marriage.”

When he was asked whether he hopes his son, Don Jazzy, would remarry, he said: “Well, that is his choice. The question of marriage is individual choice. Some people choose marriage and some don’t and yet have relationships that might blossom into what makes their lives complete.”

He continued by saying he didn’t believe Don Jazzy’s decision to remain single was influenced by the nature of his work.