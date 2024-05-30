Bring Back Old Dollar, Fuel Prices, Not Just Anthem – Comedian I Go Save Queries FG

Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, also known as I Go Save, a Nigerian comedian, has queried the federal government.

This is in light of President Tinubu’s recent decision to revert to the old national anthem, ‘Nigeria we hail thee’.

He questioned whether the government could reinstate old currency values, old gasoline prices, old flight prompt operating schedules, old taxation, previous security standards, and more.

Taking to his Instagram story section on Thursday, he wrote,

“Since una don bring back old national anthem, can you people bring back our old dollar price, old fuel price, old flight prompt operating style, old taxation, old security standards, etc.”.

