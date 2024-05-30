Ka3na Jones, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has released a public service announcement about her marriage to her late husband.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she claimed that she has noticed that people think she divorced her late spouse before his untimely death.

Ka3na denied the claim, stating that she is legally and traditionally wedded to him and is now his widow.

She indicated that she does not intend to remarry or change her marital status by dropping her husband’s name.

The mother of one gently asked that everyone respect her remarks and avoid spreading falsehoods.

READ MORE: Nigeria Air: Aisha Yesufu Demands Equal Justice, Calls For Buhari’s Prosecution

She wrote,

“Public Announcement:

I believe it is necessary for me to clarify a misconception that has been circulating amongst the public. There are individuals who falsely claim that I was divorced from my late husband prior to his untimely passing. This is entirely untrue. I was legally and traditionally married to Mr. Jones, and I am now his widow. I have no intention of remarriage or changing my marital status by dropping my husband’s name.

I kindly request that everyone respects this statement and refrains from spreading any form of misinformation.

Sincerely,

Ms. Katrina Jones”.

SEE POST: