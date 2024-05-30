Kate Henshaw Laments ‘Excoriating Hardship’ Amid National Anthem Change

Kate Henshaw, a Nollywood actress, has expressed disappointment with the present administration’s decision to reintroduce the old national anthem.

She specifically criticised the timing of the change, questioning how returning to the old anthem would address the country’s economic woes.

The actress decried the country’s “excoriating hardship and lack of good governance on every level.”

On her X handle, she sarcastically wrote:

“In the midst of excoriating hardship & lack of good governance on every level but not to worry, going back to a colonial anthem will be a soothing balm and inject patriotism back into our veins, a much needed drug.”

In another post, Henshaw wrote, “The labour of our heroes past… o ti lo [is gone].”

It should be noted that President Bola Tinubu signed the National anthem Bill 2024 into law on Wednesday, which reinstated the ancient song, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

