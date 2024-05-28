Ruth Kadiri Calls On FG Over Immunization Vaccines Shortage At Hospitals

Ruth Kadiri, a Nollywood actress and movie producer, has called on the Federal Government to address the shortage of vaccines at the government owned hospitals.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, she claimed that her nurse informed her that there are no immunisations for babies at the hospital.

She urged the Federal Government to investigate, as her daughter needed immunization and she wondered if other mothers were facing the same issue.

She wrote,

“My nurse just informed me that there are no vaccines for babies at the hospital!!! Mothers are you facing the same Vaccination issues.

Federal Government pls look into this.

My daughter needs her immunization.

One year and counting.

MMR Varicella! Cholera vaccines

Help Our babies o”.

SEE POST: