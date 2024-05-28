Patience Ozokwo Begins Countdown To 45-Year Milestone In Entertainment Industry

Patience Ozokwo, a veteran thespian, has begun counting down to her 45th year in the entertainment world.

The movie star, also known as Mama G, posted a video on her Instagram page on Tuesday asking for support.

The actress explained how her thousand-mile trip began with a single step, such as a sold-out secondary school and teacher training college movies.

She invited her fans to share in her excitement as she commemorate 45 years of divine faithfulness.

Congratulations and support have poured in from her fans, colleagues, and friends.

She wrote,

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step

My journey in entertainment started with sold out school plays way back in secondary school and teachers training college

It’s time to celebrate this phenomenal journey, my people, because God has indeed been faithful

Count down begins now.”

See some comments to her post,

itsfavybliz wrote, “God bless you for the good memories and teachings I love you mummy.”

chachaekefaani wrote, “45 years on Screen.”

ochicanadotalent wrote, “Mama De General.”

jenniferadiele wrote, “Biggest Congratulations! Blessed Be God For Eternity. This Is A BIG Deal.”

ms.faaz wrote, “we love you mama.”

preciouschibu7 wrote, “Congratulations Mama… more blessings opon blessings and more grace opon grace, longlife, prosperity, good health, and sound mind in Jesus mighty name AMEN.”

