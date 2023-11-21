“I Have Every Proof” – Mohbad’s Wife Clears Air On Father-In-Law’s Accusations, Shares Reason Behind Beef

Wunmi, wife of late singer Mohbad, has finally addressed the accusations made against her by her father-in-law.

She explained in a recent interview that all the old man had said about her had been lies, not a shred of truth.

She claimed that her father-in-law wants her imprisoned so that he can inherit the assets of her late husband.

In her words, “Everything Baba (Mohbad’s dad) has been saying about me are all lies. I decided not to grant interviews because I am messed up mentally and I need to take care of my baby. Baba’s aim is for me to be jailed so that everything that belongs to my son will be given to him.

“He has been calling Adura (Moh’s brother) to lie against me at the coroner court. I have every proof. That was the reason Adura has refused to go to him. Baba said he saw some clothes filled with blo*d when he came to our house after my husband passed away. That was a blatant lie. He has also called my mother-in-law that she must lie against me in court that she saw clothes that were filled with blo*d.

“He also influenced my mother-in-law’s sister to say she saw blo*d in the house. I am not a weak woman. I have so many things I can reveal about Baba but I decided to keep mute because of my son, Liam…if I start spilling secrets, people will know who Baba really is but my son will grow to read the mess online, for now I rather hold my peace.”