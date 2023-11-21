“I Only Beat My Wife When She Misbehaves” – Man Tells Kaduna Court

A father of four, identified as Lukman Soladoye, on Tuesday appeared before a Shari’a court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna for beating his wife, Kemi Soladoye, and their four children.

According to Soladoye, he beats his wife and kids to correct them, but loves them and only wants the best for them.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the complainant, through her counsel B.A Tanko said that she had wanted a divorce because of the constant abuse, but later changed her mind and settled with her husband.

She urged the judge to warn the accused to cease hurting her and their children physically.

Meanwhile, the judge Malam Isiyaku Abdulrahman asked Mr. Soladoye if he would promise to stop beating his wife and kids and he said he would stop.

“If your wife does anything wrong to you, talk to her about it and show your displeasure; you are not supposed to beat your wife.

“As for your children, beating is not the only way to correct a child; always show love and affection to your children, pray for them and advise them”, the judge advised.

However, the judge also instructed Mrs Kemi to notify the court if her husband assaults her once more and stated that the court would continue to keep an eye on the defendant’s behaviour