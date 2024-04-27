Five Feared Dead, 70 Cars Burnt In Rivers Tanker Explosion (Pictures)

No fewer than five persons have been killed, while 70 cars reportedly burnt in a tanker explosion at the Eleme section of the East-West Road in Rivers State on Friday night.

An eyewitness, identified as Baridi told PUNCH that the incident followed a petrol-laden tanker which collided with a heavy-duty truck, spilling its contents and bursted into flames.

He added that the fire spread to a long stretch of vehicles plying the Akpajo-Onne Road following the gridlock which is a usual occurrence on the road now under construction.

Baridi said: “You know that because of the bad road, there is no alternative route so many vehicles were caught in the fire.

“Some people inside their vehicles who tried to escape the fire were trapped in the fire and died.”

Meanwhile, a motorist driving on the road at the time identified as Precious said: “I was approaching Akpajo bridge when I saw a thick hold-up. While I and other drivers tried to move further we saw people running and shouting fire, fire.

“So it was difficult for me even to reverse my vehicle. We meandered and packed somewhere. Only for us to come back and see that more than 100 vehicles were burnt. There are people burnt in their vehicles and some people running were also caught in the inferno.”

“Yes they are working on the road which is good but they should also create access. Not the way they are doing it. First, they should be fast about it and secondly, the contractor should know that vehicles are using the road. Otherwise, this would not have happened.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, on Saturday, said: “For now about five persons are dead.

“The Commissioner of Police and his team were on the ground last night to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order.”