Police Nab Five Alleged Rapists In Nasarawa



No less than five suspected rapists have been arrested by the police in Nasarawa State.

The suspects were apprehended in the Karu and Doma Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State.

They were among the 33 suspects arrested for various crimes committed across the 13 LGAs of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadada, made this known in Lafia on Thursday while parading the suspects.

He mentioned their offences to include rape, armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, impersonation, among others.

The CP particularly mentioned the case of a suspect who allegedly defiled two girls between the ages of 13 and 14 years old respectively but was arrested following painstaking efforts by officers of the command.

He said, “Recently, police operatives attached to the Mararaba ‘A’ Division arrested one Victor Jonathan, AKA Korea, for defiling two girls between the ages of 13 and 14 years.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the girls were sent on an errand. While on their way back; the suspect conspired with his friend and forcefully took the girls to an uncompleted building located at Angwan Gwari, Kabayi Area of Karu LGA where he had unlawful carnal knowledge of them.”

Nadada further paraded another suspect who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in the Karu LGA of the state.

“Also, police operatives arrested one Stephen Arigu Namo, ‘M’, of Tudun Wada, Mararaba following a complaint that the suspect visited the house of one Sale Magaji at Aku Village, Base one Mararaba under the guise of delivering his 17-year-old daughter from a spiritual problem, but ended up having unlawful carnal knowledge of her,” he said.

He added that the suspect had confessed to the crime and he is currently being investigated by officers of the command.

While noting that other suspected rapists were arrested in the Doma LGA of the state, the CP explained that he had directed that all the 33 suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia, after which, they would be charged to court for prosecution