NSCDC Arrests Suspected Ritualists For Alleged Gang Rape, Genital Mutilation In Niger

The operatives of the Niger State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, arrested four men suspected to be ritualists for allegedly gang-rapping a 13-year-old student.

According to PUNCH, the group was also alleged to have cut off the manhood of a three-year-old boy in the state.

It was gathered that the Second-in-Command of the Niger State NSCDC, Abdulhamid Kabara, made this known on Tuesday while parading the suspects and their victims, adding that luck ran against the suspects after the 13-year-old Fatima Usman escaped from an uncompleted building they took her to in Pandogari in Rafi Local Government Area.

The security agency also disclosed that they were on a manhunt for the witch doctor, Baba Sada who, they said, directed the suspects to get the male genitals for a charm to make them immune to gun shot or knife attacks.

Abdulhamid said: “A girl of about 13 years old named Fatima Usman, a JSS 1 student of Government Day Secondary School Pandogari had an encounter with a gang of notorious boys who specialized in raping, maiming, and killing of school children.

“Fatima Usman reported the matter to the school principal, Mohammed Aketa, after having received several threats from one of the gang members.

“On Thursday, 2nd May 2024, the principal however informed the security operatives about the development and a strategy was put in place, using the girl as bait, it worked out perfectly as the man threatening the girl’s life was arrested.

“The arrested person identified himself as Aliyu Amiru, (M), 20 years of age, in the course of investigation mentioned other syndicate members.

“Fatima Usman revealed that the arrested Aliyu Amiru and his syndicate members abducted her sometime in 2022, blindfolded and took her to an uncompleted building on the outskirts of the town.

“She added that the syndicate took turns in raping her and while she was still in captivity, a little boy of less than 2 years old was brought in and in her presence, his manhood was cut off.

“She was asked to cooperate; otherwise she would be met with the same fate as the boy’s. She was laid flat on the ground and a needle-like substance was used to prick the surroundings of her navel and lower abdomen, and the mutilated genitalia of the little boy were rubbed over the pierced area of her navel, mixing her blood and that of the boy, after which it was dropped inside a little sack. She however managed to escape and they chased her, but they stopped chasing her when she ran into a burial ground.”