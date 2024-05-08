Man Kills Sugar Mummy Over N100,000 Debt In Delta, Blames Devil

The operatives of Delta State Police Command have arrested a man identified as Akpoveta School for allegedly murdering his ‘sugar mummy’, Gloria Akpaku, over her failure to give him N100,000.

In a statement made available by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, via his official X handle on Tuesday, disclosed that the suspect revealed that the deceased had promised to give him money on her return from the market but he threatened to disclose their secret relationship to her child.

According to the Edafe, this angered her, prompting Glory to decide not to give him the money anymore.

When asked about the murder, Akpoveta admitted to stabbing her three times in the back, neck, and stomach.

The statement reads: “I share stories like this so we can learn from the mistakes of others.

“So this suspect Akpoveta school allegedly murdered his sugar mummy Glory Akpaku over her failure to give him back the money she was helping him save.

“When asked why he did he said ‘NA DEVIL WORK’ pls watch and share.”

“The incident happened in April. He will be charged in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”