Delta Police Arrest Eight Kidnap Suspects, Rescue Four Victims



A special squad of police operatives in Delta State, has nabbed eight suspected kidnappers in the Sapele and Ughelli areas of the State.

The squad was constituted by the State Commissioner of Police (CP) Olufemi Abaniwonda, to accelerate the fight against crime in the state

According to the Force statement made available to journalists in Warri on Friday, “the special squad led by ASP Julius Robinson, currently stationed in Ughelli, through a high-density operation,” had so far successfully arrested six suspected kidnappers, recovered one pump action gun, three Beretta pistols, one revolver pistol, one locally made cut-to-size gun, and also rescued three kidnapped victims.

While working on the “credible intelligence received about a syndicate of armed robbers terrorising Ughelli and its environs, Robinson led his team, in a sting operation, stormed Sapele town and arrested the leader of one of the suspected syndicates known as Ibrahim Usman at about 11:30 pm on April 17, 2024,” the statement revealed.

READ ALSO: Katsina Police Nab 16 Suspects For Rape, Kidnapping (Pictures)

The statement explained that the following day, the suspect led the policemen to the Itsekiri Road area of Sapele town, where two of his gang members, Joseph Aondohbmba (22), of Gbeji community in the Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, and Collins Ovo, alias Gbegbes (23), from Adeji community in Okpe, Delta State, were nabbed.

The gang leader, Ibrahim Usman, later took the team to his residence on Itsekiri Road, before the Macpherson area of Sapele, where a Beretta pistol hidden under his mattress was recovered.

Meanwhile, Abaniwonda, commended the officers and team members “for their relentless efforts” in the fight against crime within the Ughelli and Sapele regions.

The CP further assured the public that the achievements would, without doubt, send a clear message to the perpetrators of the crime that they would be caught and mercilessly prosecuted as provided by the laws of the land.