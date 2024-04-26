Katsina Police Nab 16 Suspects For Rape, Kidnapping (Pictures)

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have arrested sixteen suspects for alleged rape, culpable homicide, kidnapping for ransom, motorcycle and phone snatching as well as armed robbery among other major crimes in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Abubakar Sadiq, in a statement made available on Thursday evening, disclosed that some suspects, which cut across six syndicates, were paraded at the state’s Headquarters, yesterday.

The statements reads: “On April 1, 2024, at about 08:00 hrs, one Rahinatu Hassan, ‘f’, 32 years old, from Gyanke village via Batagarawa LGA, who was heavily pregnant was in labour and having difficulties delivering the baby.

“Hence, the services of the suspect were employed to assist the woman in safe delivery; unfortunately, the suspect, knowing fully well that he is not a trained midwife, forcefully dragged the baby out of the womb with the head severed from the body.

“Upon receipt of the report, promptly, detectives were dispatched to the scene; the woman was rushed to the hospital for medical attention, and the suspect was subsequently arrested. During the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence. The investigation is still ongoing.”