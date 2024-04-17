Police Arrest Suspected Armoured Cable Thief In Katsina

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command in collaboration with vigilante members, have arrested a 20-year-old suspect, identified as Urwatu Habibu, from Kofar Guga Quarters, Katsina, for vandalising and stealing armoured cables.

It was gathered that the notorious thief was arrested on April 4, 2024, at about 12:00 hrs.

However, Habibu, was caught with a large quantity of aluminum cables, suspected to be stolen along the Katsina Ring Road.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman in Katsina, Abubakar Aliyu, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, said that the suspect, when questioned, could not give a satisfactory account to how he came about the exhibit.

Aliyu added that Habibu confessed to committing the offence and mentioned one Abubakar Kabir, aka, Abu Tirai, as his conspirator.

He confessed to having previously stolen aluminum cable from the same place and disposed of it through their receiver (name withheld) who is now at large.

Aliyu said: “Efforts are made to arrest the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds.”