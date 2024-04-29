Fuel Scarcity: NANS Threatens Mass Action, Vows To Move For Kyari’s Removal

The National Association of Nigerian Students, has condemned the ongoing fuel scarcity affecting several parts of the country, calling it unacceptable and a significant burden.

The students’ body also asked the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, to resign if he could not take decisive actions to resolve the fuel crisis.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that some filling stations sell the product between N700 and N800.

The association’s Senate President, Babatunde Akinteye, in a statement on Monday, lamented that the fuel scarcity has left many citizens, including students, frustrated and helpless.

READ MORE: Avoid Panic Buying, Petrol Prices Not Changing — NNPC To Nigerians

The statement reads: “The consequences of this fuel crisis are dire, with electricity supply remaining unreliable, prices soaring, and essential services paralysed. Nigerian students, along with the rest of the population, are bearing the brunt of this crisis daily.

“We demand immediate actions from the NNPCL to resolve the fuel crisis and restore stability to our nation.

“This includes transparency and accountability in providing information about the state of fuel supply and distribution.

“Additionally, the NNPCL should engage with stakeholders, including student representatives, to understand the impact of the fuel crisis and collaborate on solutions.

“If Mele Kyari fails to take decisive action to resolve the fuel crisis, we call for his resignation or removal from office.

“Nigerian students cannot afford to suffer any longer under ineffective leadership. If the NNPCL fails to act swiftly and decisively to address the fuel crisis, Nigerian students are prepared to take mass action.”