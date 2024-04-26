Avoid Panic Buying, Petrol Prices Not Changing — NNPC To Nigerians



The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has disclosed that the prices of petroleum products are still as they are.

Femi Soneye, NNPC’s spokesperson, via a Thursday statement further urged Nigerians to avoid panic buying.

According to the national oil firm, the limited availability of petrol in certain regions of the nation is a result of logistical problems.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) wishes to clarify that the tightness in the supply of Premium Motor Spirit currently being experienced in some areas across the country is as a result of logistics issues and that they have been resolved.

“It also wishes to reiterate that the prices of petroleum products are not changing.

“It urges Nigerians to avoid panic buying as there is a sufficiency of products in the country,” the statement read.

The NNPC also reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in the supply of petroleum products across all its retail stations in the country.