Hardship: 500,000 Households To Get Lagos Palliatives – Sanwo-Olu

As part of efforts to reduce hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal, the Lagos State government has said that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s led administration has set to distribute food items to 500,000 households in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, led this out on Wednesday, in Alausa, while speaking on the intervention his government started to end the economic hardship facing the people.

He said: “When we announced during my last media chat in February, I said we were setting up a lot of verticals where we can help and assist our citizens to be able to access food at a cheaper rate and be able to give succour to our citizens in health, education, food security and all areas where we have social interactions with our citizens.

“It sounded as if it was just a promise that we were making and would not be able to keep.

“I want to tell all of us here today that in the last six to eight weeks that work has actually started concurrently in all of these areas that I have mentioned.

“But the big one that we are here to launch is our attempt to touch directly about 500,000 households.

“In the last six weeks, we have gone ahead to package foodstuffs, which will be distributed through the local governments, community development associations, religious bodies and all various stakeholders that we have and we will ensure it gets to the vulnerable in our society, that is what we have demonstrated here today.”