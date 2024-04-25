Police Arrest Alleged Killer Of Corps Member In Oyo

The operatives of Oyo State Police Command, have arrested some officers, led by one inspector, Rasheed Saheed, for allegedly killing a corper, identified as Damilola Iyanda, in the Ogbomoso area of the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that late Damilola was said to be serving in Ibadan, the state capital

Oluwafemi Iyanda, who graduated from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, and the deceased’s brother, said that his late brother attended his convocation, after which they headed for an after-party the same day where he was shot dead by the trigger-happy cop.

In a statement made available by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, on Thursday, disclosed that the officers involved in the shooting have been detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku.

Adewale added that commissioner of Police, Hamzat Adebola, had ordered that the case be taken up by the Homicide Department of the SCID, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police directly in charge of the investigations.

He said: “The command wishes to clear the air about the unfortunate shooting incident that occurred, on Monday, April 22, 2024, at about 0130 hours around a popular nightclub along, “Under G” area, Owode-Ogbomoso, resulting in the demise of Damilola, ‘m’.

“The investigation report reveals that during the early hours of the same date and time, a distress call was received by Operatives of the Command’s Monitoring Unit stationed within Ogbomoso through the director of a popular nightclub within the axis, requesting immediate intervention and protection from rampaging suspected student cultists who were at the time harassing guests and destroying club property.

“The incident recorded the death of one Damilola, ‘m’, and the injury of his brother, one Iyanda Femi Israel, who has since been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

“Worthy of note is that the CP has ordered that the case be taken up by the Homicide Department of the SCID with the Deputy Commissioner of Police directly in charge of the investigations.”