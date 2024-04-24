Police Allegedly Kill Corps Member, Injures LAUTECH Graduate In Oyo

An operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Oyo State Police Command, popularly known as Saheed SARS, allegedly shot a corps member identified as Iyanda Damilola to death in Ogbomoso Local Government Area of Oyo State.

It was gathered that Saheed is widely recognised by the students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso for assaults, most especially “Yahoo boys”.

According to PUNCH report, in 2020, the controversial officer was criticised on social media platforms after he reportedly posed with a white Mercedez Benz car he claimed to have bought.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s brother, Iyanda Oluwafemi, who graduated from LAUTECH, said that he sustained injuries from bullets shot by Saheed.

READ MORE: Oyo Police Arrest 207 Suspects, Recover Guns, Others

Speaking with the above-mentioned media, Oluwafemi, a graduate of Accounting and Management Science, disclosed that he had attended late Damilola’s convocation, after which they headed for an after-party the same day where he was shot dead by the trigger-happy cop.

He added that the deceased was serving in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Oluwafemi said: “Yesterday was our convocation, and we were at a lounge (name withheld) for a convocation party around 2am when we heard that some people were fighting outside. When we discovered that the place was getting rowdy, we stepped out only to see policemen dispersing the crowd and shooting directly at the people.

“I sustained bullet wounds, but my brother, who came for my convocation, was shot in the head. He was confirmed dead at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital and was taken to the mortuary this morning.

“As I speak with you, I am at the clinic for my treatment. The wounds are deep, and I can not but seek justice for my innocent brother.”

When asked if he could recognise the policemen who came for the operation, Oluwafemi said he was sure of Saheed SARS because he led them to the place to disperse the crowd.

“I saw him handling the gun, he was shooting with one hand until he shot my brother.”