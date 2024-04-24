Yoruba Nollywood Actor Baba Ijesha Appeals Five-Year Prison Sentence For Sexual Assault

Olanrewaju James, nicknamed Baba Ijesha, a popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, has appealed his five-year prison sentence at the Lagos Division of the Appeal Court.

On July 12, 2022, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo (retd.) of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court sentenced the Yoruba Nollywood star to five years in jail for sexual abuse of a minor.

Baba Ijesha, who was dissatisfied with the judgement, filed an appeal to challenge the term.

On Tuesday, Baba Ijesha told the appeal court, through his counsel Kayode Olabiran, that his client was set up and that he followed a script that his colleague had invited him to act on.

“The Appellant was set up. The Appellant is an actor. He acted in a script that he was invited to act by his colleague (PW1), Damilola Adekoya,” he said.

However, Dr Babajide Martins, the Director of Public Prosecution, urged the court to dismiss the appeal because it lacked validity and also a misconception.

He requested the court to affirm the lower court’s decision.