Pastor Jerry Eze Set To Spearhead 4-days Fasting, Prayer With Actors Guild Of Nigeria Over Deaths In Nollywood

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has declared a four-day prayer and fasting in order to ask God for intervention in light of the recent deaths reported in the Nigerian film industry.

Emeka Rollas, the guild’s national president, announced this on Monday, April 22nd, via his Instagram page.

In addition to the horrific boat accident that occurred a few weeks ago, the Nollywood industry recently lost well-known performers to illness: Amaeachi Muonagor and John Okafor, also known as Mr. Ibu.

According to Rollas, the spiritual activity will be led by Pastor Jerry Eze, the founder of Streams of Joy International Church.

He also emphasised the importance of prayer in preventing additional losses in Nollywood and invited all Nollywood fans to participate in the programme.

He wrote, “In view of the recent passing of our two veteran members and the devastating tragic boat mishap that claimed the lives of five active practitioners including John Paul Odonwodo, aka, Jnr Pope in Asaba, we have decided to seek divine intervention in fasting and prayers to avert similar occurrence in the future.

“Join us on the Alter of Fire from 2nd May to 5th May 2024 for prayers and declarations to deal with this ugly reproach. Actors cannot continue to die like chicken let us reclaim our spiritual airways and highways that seem to have been hijacked by certain powers.

“Other members of the Nollywood are free to join in this programme. I appeal to all NSPDians all over the world and all lovers of ACTORS of NOLLYWOOD to join us in this programme.”