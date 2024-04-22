Crossdresser Bobrisky Files Appeal Against Sentence

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju a.k.a. Bobrisky, a convicted crossdresser, has filed a notice of appeal against his naira abuse conviction by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

In his appeal, the convicted cross-dresser is pleading with the appellate court to reverse the six-month prison sentence that was imposed on him.

In the appeal, filed by his lawyer, before the court by Bimbo Kusanu, Bobrisky argued that the “earned trial Judge erred in law and in facts by his imposition of the maximum sentence of Months imprisonment terms against the appellant without option of fine contrary to the provisions of Section 416(2) d of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act of 2015 (“ADCJA”) that prescribed the mandatory guidelines on the trial Court on imposition of sentencing after criminal conviction of a first time offender as the appellant”.

READ MORE: Crossdresser Bobrisky Gifts Chairs To Nigeria Correctional Service

The appeal is therefore seeking an “order setting aside the 6 months maximum imprisonment sentence imposed on the Appellant and in its place imposition of fine in the sum of 5 0 , 0 0 0 = ( F i f y Thousand Naira) on each of the counts against the appellant”.