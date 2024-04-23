Most Hit Songs In Nigeria Are Not Good Music – Singer Ric Hassani Asserts

Ric Hassani, a Nigerian singer and songwriter, has expressed his perspective on the Afrobeats genre.

According to him, the quality of Afrobeats music has declined significantly over the years.

He stated that previous hit songs were of high quality, however contemporary hit songs are “not very good music”.

Hassani appeared recently on Channels TV’s Rubbin’ Minds with Ebuka.

He said, “Afrobeats is Nigerian music. Our guys are top 10 and I feel like because of that the quality of music might stop dropping because more people want to get in. So the quality is really dropping.

“Back in the days, hit songs were serious music but now almost anybody is just coming in. Most of the hit songs in Nigeria now are not very good music. Back in the days it wasn’t like this. I feel like because we have been number one for so long, everybody is just dropping whatever they like and throwing money behind it.”