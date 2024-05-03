Wizkid’s Recent Social Media Outburst Is Because He Recently Lost His Mother – Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has alleged that musician Wizkid’s recent social media outburst sprang from the agony of losing his mother.

Wizkid recently ignited social media platform X after disparaging Don Jazzy and getting into a heated argument with Davido.

In response, Edochie revealed that the Starboy Entertainment boss’ reaction was the result of psychological concerns.

Speaking in a video message shared via his Instagram page, the actor said: “Many people would not understand what is happening to Wizkid. But I will tell you, it’s the pain of losing his mother.

“Wizkid is going through the pain of losing his mother. It’s a terrible pain. You see that pain of losing a loved one? It’s a terrible pain. It’s a pain that would make you question God. It’s a pain that would make you question life. It’s a pain that would make you throw caution to the wind. It’s a pain that would make you sometimes want to even take your life.

“It’s a pain that would make you sometimes become even disrespectful and just say a lot of things. Its a pain that would even make you question your existence. You lose your mother and you lose your sanity. It’s a terrible pain. And that’s what is happening to Wizkid.

“Unfortunately, we live in a world that would even give you more pain than love.”

It should be noted that Wizkid’s mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, died on August 18, 2023 in London.

