Davido Is Undoubtedly Number One In Nigerian Music Industry – Dino Melaye

Former Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye, has dubbed Davido the top music personality in Nigeria’s music industry.

He expressed his thoughts during a critical moment in Davido’s ongoing feud with his rival, Wizkid.

It should be noted that on Monday April 29, Wizkid and Davido engaged in a fierce social media war on X.

In a recent development, Melaye claimed that Davido is “unquestionably” the leader of the Nigerian music industry and the most commercially successful worldwide.

READ MORE: No Fuel, Afrobeat Is In WW3 And Bobrisky In Prison” – BBNaija Vee Iye Bemoans Nigeria’s Woes

On his X handle on Wednesday, he wrote: “Davido is undoubtedly the 001 in the Nigerian music industry and undoubtedly the most patronised globally.”

SEE POST: