“I’m Tired Of Being Independent” – Toke Makinwa Bemoans Current Economic Hardship

Toke Makinwa, a Nollywood actress, has expressed her dissatisfaction with being an independent woman.
The media personality made the statement on her X page on Wednesday May 1, while lamenting the harsh economic conditions.
After being overseas, Makinwa recently returned home to discover that the cost of electricity had increased and there was a shortage of fuel.
She wrote: “Yoooo, landed in Lagos to all this madness, petrol scarcity, electricity tariff hike, diesel prices not smiling. What is all these? Independent woman don taya [tire] o.”
