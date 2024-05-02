“I’m Tired Of Being Independent” – Toke Makinwa Bemoans Current Economic Hardship

Toke Makinwa, a Nollywood actress, has expressed her dissatisfaction with being an independent woman.

The media personality made the statement on her X page on Wednesday May 1, while lamenting the harsh economic conditions.

After being overseas, Makinwa recently returned home to discover that the cost of electricity had increased and there was a shortage of fuel.

She wrote: “Yoooo, landed in Lagos to all this madness, petrol scarcity, electricity tariff hike, diesel prices not smiling. What is all these? Independent woman don taya [tire] o.”

SEE POST: