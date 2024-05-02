Why We Pick Collaboration Over Beef – Fireboy Reflects On Partnership With Rema

Fireboy DML, a Nigerian artist, has stated why he and his colleague, Rema, chose to collaborate instead of engaging in feud as fans expected.

He noted that they made the decision because they are “advanced”.

Speaking in an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro, Fireboy said, “Myself and Rema are the two leading [Afrobeats] artists of our generation. We came together and realised that instead of giving the fans what they want which is beef, let’s collaborate. Because we are too advanced for this stuff.

“We didn’t even give them a club banger, we made proper music. We have five more collaborations.”

Fireboy and Rema were compared on social media after achieving success in the same year.

READ MORE: Nollywood Actress, Dayo Amusa Warns Parents Against Raising Children With Their Life Savings

The comparisons faded until Fireboy featured Rema on ‘Compromise’ from his third studio album, ‘Playboy’.

The joint song demonstrated that they were on excellent terms.

See interview below…