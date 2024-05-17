I Cried When Olamide Left My Record Label – ID Cabasa

Olumide Ogunade, also known as ID Cabasa, a veteran record producer and music executive, has discussed his former signee Olamide’s departure from his record company, Coded Tunes.

Cabasa revealed on the “Afrobeats Podcast” that he cried when Olamide left.

He stated that he attempted to persuade Olamide not to leave, but when he insisted, he gave him his blessing.

He said, “Olamide was 13 years old when I met him. He came to my studio with a friend who wanted to feature him on a song. His friend was not good musically. Olamide was quiet and unassuming. I gave him a beat, and he did 16 bars that changed everything. Olamide became more like a son to me.

“When he was about to leave my record label, we sat down to discuss it. It was painful to me. It wasn’t the pain of not wanting him to progress; it was the pain of seeing someone you love leave. I cried.

“I said, ‘Olamide, you should’ve waited o!’ He said, ‘Bros, I want to do something, and I’m sure, by your code, we might not be able to do some of them.’ We didn’t have a fight. I gave him my full blessings.”

Olamide quit Coded Tunes in 2012 to launch his own record label, YBNL Nation.

