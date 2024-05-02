Actor Segun Arinze Urges EFCC To Follow Due Process In Prosecuting Yahaya Bello

Segun Arinze, a Nollywood actor, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to follow due process in prosecuting Kogi State’s immediate former Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The anti-graft agency is charging Bello, his nephew, Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman, and Abdulsalam Hudu with 19 counts of money laundering totaling N80 billion.

Arinze responded in a video message posted on social media by Instablog, claiming that Bello’s ongoing social media trial was unwarranted.

He asked the EFCC to follow due process by letting the law run its course.

He said, “I have been observing the things that have been going on with the EFCC and Yahaya Bello saga and it has been quite dramatic.

“First, the EFCC came out with a lot of statements on social media and in the news about the bulged arrest of Yahaya Bello and of course, the amount of dollars he paid into his children’s school account. It’s not enough to say the money came from the government but if it’s substantiated, it’s damming.

“I’m not saying Yahaya Bello is innocent or guilty. I don’t even have much details about that. What I’m bothered about is social media. If social media haven’t dragged you before, you won’t understand. Too many opinions on social media with all the feeds coming out from the EFCC and generally, it just brings a lot of negativity on both sides.

“What I’m saying is, social media parliament is not the Nigerian judiciary. It can’t make any decision. As I am made to understand, the case is already in court. So my advice is that EFCC should follow due process. Let the law take its course. That’s my personal opinion.”

