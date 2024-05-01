Jnr Pope Burial: Rely Only On Information Provided By Planning Committee – Family Urges

The public has been advised by the family of John Paul Odonwodo, also known as Junior Pope, to depend only on the Central Planning Committee (CPC) for details regarding his funeral.

Mr Ivor Odonwodo, Junior Pope’s elder brother, made the declaration in a statement obtained by News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

While acknowledging that the family was grieved by his loss, Odonwodo said they found comfort in the impactful life he led.

“His life was characterized by love of God, love of family, love of community and being a beacon of positive energy to all who had come across him.”

According to him, the family owes him a proper farewell at this point, which is why the family formed a burial committee.

“We enjoin the public to rely solely on information put out by the committee on the funeral rites.

“The tentative date of burial for our fallen hero is May 17, while the programme of events around his farewell is being finalised with the family

“The Funeral Poster encapsulating these events will be shared by the CPC with the general public shortly.

“We encourage everyone to be patient as the CPC finalises this and in the meantime, tributes are being collated for him using https://everloved.com/life-of/john-paul-odonwodo/ and https://bit.ly/ForevermissedJnrPope,” he said.

He added that, “people who wish to send in letter headed tributes can send same to [email protected]

“For further enquiries on the passage rites or any other matter connected thereto should reach out to any of the undersigned:

“Mr Chijioke Ngwu, Chairman CPC and Mr Aka Eze Aka, Enugu Commissioner for Information and Communication.

“Others are Mr Ivor Odonwodo, Elder brother and Dr Amuche Nnabueze Chairperson, Media and Publicity Subcommittee.”

(NAN)