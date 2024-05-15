“Portable Has Habit Of Owing People” – Verydarkman Clarifies Issues Surrounding Singer’s Arrest (Video)

Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman, a Nigerian social media activist, has revealed new insight on singer Portable’s recent incarceration.

While a viral video caught the moment Portable was dragged into a police car and arrested, Verydarkman criticised the ‘Zazoo’ crooner for buying a car without paying in full.

Verydarkman, known for his bold personality, revealed in a video on his Instagram page that Portable was unable to pay up his Mercedes Benz GLE rather than the widely reported G-Wagon online.

He noted that Portable announced the car purchase on his Instagram handle on January 11, 2024, stating the car was worth N60M, but because of his status as a superstar, it was reduced to N50M. VeryDarkMan clarified that the car’s real price was N27M.

According to the internet critics, Portable signed an agreement that specified the automobile would be returned to the dealer if the money was not made in full.

The agreement read,

“OGUNSANWO TEMITOPE (TEMMY AUTOS)

No 15, Adesanya Street,

Erepoto, Epe,

Lagos State.

LETTER OF UNDERTAKING

I, BADMUS OKIKIOLA HABEEB (AKA PORTABLE) of the above name and address hereby write this letter of undertaking that I purchase a Mercedes Benz GLE 350 Black colour with CHASIS NUMBER: 4JDASHB6GA656575 at the rate of Twenty Seven Million Naira Only (No27,000,000.00) which I promise to pay first Payment tomorrow on the 10th of January, 2024 Twelve Million Naira Only (N12,000,000.00) Second Payment will be on the 24th January, 2024 Five Million naira (5,000,000.00), The third payment will be on 10 of February, 2024 Five Million naira (N5,000,000.00), balance must be paid on the 24th February, 2024 Five million Naira only (N5,000,000.00). Altogether the money is Twenty Seven Million naira Only (27,000,000.00) which I BADMUS OKIKIOLA HABEEB (AKA PORTABLE) agree that the car is very okay by me.

Failure to comply with all these agreement or failure to fulfill this kind of payment MR. OGUNSANWO TEMITOPE (TEMMY AUTOS) have the power to retrieve the Mercedes Benz GLE back from me BADMUS OKIKIOLA HABEEB (AKA PORTABLE) without any refund.

I agree and accept this undertaken making by me on this date.”

Verydarkman added that the singer rushed to purchase a Mercedes Benz because of societal pressure, indicating that Portable has the money to pay but has a bad habit of owing people.

In his words, “apparently the blogs are saying he bought a Gwagon but it was a Mercedes GLE he bought on 11 of January 2024, Portable said the car was N60m but it was for N27m and am undertaken was written, You people underestimate living within your means, nothing good pass make person dey do things with peace of mind. Because of societal pressure, this one don go collect Benz”.

“No be say Portable no get money, his song with Tony Montana was a bang, he just has a character of owing people”.

It was discovered that Portable paid only N13m for the vehicle valued N27m and refused to pay the remaining N14m on the grounds that the automobile was defective.

SEE VIDEO AND SCREENSHOT OF THE AGREEMENT: