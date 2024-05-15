Rivers Conflict: Fubara Resorting To Self-Defense Against Wike’s Harassment – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, former spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of subjecting Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara to weekly harassment.

According to him, Fubara has never been the aggressor in the face-off with Wike, his predecessor.

Owing to this, he posited that the governor had to resort to self-defence.

Bwala stated this in a post via X on Wednesday.

“Gov. Fubara @SimFubaraKSC has never been the aggressor; he was subjected to intense harassment by minister @GovWike who goes to Portharcourt every weekend to harass him; until Sim Fubara decided to react in exercise of self defense. Just to set the record,” he posted.

Fubara and Wike have been at loggerheads over the political control of Rivers State.

The rift between the duo has affected the legislative arm of the state, leading to the defections of state Assembly members and emergence of factional Speakers.

Despite the intervention by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Fubara has vowed to probe Wike’s administration.