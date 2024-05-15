Stella Damasus Proud As Second Daughter Graduates From Columbia University

Stella Damasus, a veteran actress, took to Instagram to honour her daughter Angelica Aboderin’s recent graduation from Columbia University.

Angelica received a full scholarship to study at Columbia University because of her academic prowess.

Stella Damasus conveyed the news and thanked God for the opportunity.

She wrote: “As my second daughter @angelicatooni graduates today from @columbia, l give God all the honor and glory. I am grateful for his love, grace, mercy and favor. Angelica’s grades gave her a full scholarship in an Ivy league college. Yes! Today I have the right to brag. My last baby is done (for now 9). Proud mama moment y’all. More videos and pictures coming. Prepare to get sick of me. Congratulations my princess. I love you.”

