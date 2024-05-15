Phyna Reveals Moment She Lost Respect For Davido

BBNaija season seven winner Josephine Otabor, also known as Phyna, recently gave her opinion on why she lost respect for Davido.

This is coming in response to a troll who criticised her for having a dispute with the musician.

Last year, Davido clashed with Phyna after liking a tweet mocking her fan and pretending not to know who she was.

On Twitter, Phyna shared a tweet in which a user expressed disgust with her for clashing with Davido.

In her response, Phyna stated that she lost respect for Davido when he degraded to her level.

The netizen, @WelloboyO said: “Ever since you chooses to disrespect OBO you loose my respect madam, Just Like Ashawo u no get level”

Reacting, @unusualphyna said: “Ever since your OBO chose to come low to my level, e loose my respect Oga, just like ashawo you no get level…………keep running like a headless chicken!!!tatibigfool”

