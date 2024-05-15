New Generation Artists Need To Respect Veterans – ID Cabasa Asserts

Olumide Ogunade, also known as ID Cabasa, a veteran record producer, has spoken out on the conflict between new generation artists and legends in Nigeria’s music industry.

It should be noted that veteran singer, Eedris Abdulkareem chided Burna Boy after he claimed that no Nigerian artist paved the way for him in the music industry.

The incident escalated into a social media firestorm between the two, with fast-rising rapper OdumoduBlvck and other new artists took sides with Burna Boy, while Jaywon and several veterans supported Abdulkareem.

In the most recent episode of the ‘Afrobeats Podcast,’ ID Cabasa stated that in order for peace to reign in the Nigerian music industry, new generation musicians and veterans must reach a mutual understanding.

He stated that the newbies must respect the veterans, and the veterans must be more honourable.

READ MORE: Portable Lands In Police Custody After Jumping Gate To Resist Arrest Over Unpaid G-Wagon Instalments

He said, “The new guys need to respect the OGs. The OGs need to be more honourable. You are not competing against these guys. If you see yourself as a competition to these guys, what you’ve done is that you’ve mortgaged your honour.”

The producer asked music luminaries to “support young artists” instead of “being too critical” of them.

Watch the interview below…