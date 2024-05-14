Portable Lands In Police Custody After Jumping Gate To Resist Arrest Over Unpaid G-Wagon Instalments

The Lagos State Police Command has detained popular singer Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable after trying to resist arrest.

According to reports, the controversial musician was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly refusing to pay a debt incurred when he purchased a G-Wagon from an auto dealer in the state.

The report further revealed that Portable paid only N13 million after purchasing the vehicle, which was valued N27 million.

He was alleged to have refused to pay the N14 million balance.

The vehicle dealer allegedly reported the incident to the authorities, which resulted in the singer’s arrest.

When contacted by DAILY POST, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest.

He simply said: “The report is true. He was arrested today.”

READ MORE: I’m Surprised Rihanna Recognized Me At An Event In London – Ayra Starr

The arrest video has gone

viral on social media, It showed Portable attempting to escape getting arrested by jumping over a gate.

SEE VIDEO: