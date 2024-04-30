Olamide Is My Idol But I Rap Better Than Him – Oladips

Oladipupo Oladimeji, a Nigerian rapper better known by his stage name Oladips, has made waves online with his audacious claim that he is a better rapper than his mentor, Olamide.

The controversial statement was made during a Twitter Q&A session with fans, in a discussion about his influences and abilities.

When questioned about his idol, Oladips immediately named Olamide, one of the most important figures in Nigeria’s music scene.

He sparked controversy by claiming that, while he admires Olamide, he believes he surpasses him in terms of rapping ability.

A fan asked with the username @Ikanemi asked, “Who is your idol?” to which Oladips replied, “Olamide! But I Rap Pass Am…Respect To The OG’s But I Rap Better Than Them !!! You Know This, We All Know This, But The Thing Hard To Swallow…”

Another user with the name Yungie queried him, “You rap better than baddo?”

In response the singer said “YES!!!”

His remark rapidly drew attention from netizens, with reactions to Oladips’ audacious claim.

See some reactions below…

@Lirahback commented: “Okay we don hear, enter your coffin back”

@NaughtyShaid penned: “E be like say you wan die again ba?Wizkid lied. Hip hop isn’t dead, you are 💀”

@DeewayBoy stated: “E be like say you wan die again ba?”

@Damilareyyy___ remarked: “Na Dagrin you suppose dey drag with no be Olamide 🚶🏽‍♂️”

@alukowiry1 wrote: “Maybe this contemporary Olamide sha. But your present isn’t touching his past when HE WAS A RAPPER.

See the interactions below…