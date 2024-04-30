Drama As Senators Clash Over Seats In Newly Renovated Chamber

A dramatic session erupted barely few minutes after the resumption of the Senate to plenary on Tuesday as senators fought over the seats.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the plenary started around 11 am and immediately after the procession, the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, read out announcements, specifically the names of the lawmakers who had celebrated their birthdays while the Senate was on break.

Shortly after Akpabio’s statement, a heated argument started between some ranking members over sitting arrangement.

According PUNCH, immediately, Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) joined his colleague Yau in shouting at Bamidele and the chairman, of Senate Services, Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi West) who was in charge of the seating arrangements.

READ MORE: Tariff Hike: Senate Summons Adelabu, NERC

The Senate President eventually told them to approach the chair one after the other but Yau didn’t oblige him.

The rowdy session reportedly lasted for about 20 minutes as senators bickered.

After the Senate President read his welcome-back speech, the Senate leader, moved that the house resolved into a closed-door session.

The lawmakers after that, at about 12: 05 pm resolved into an executive session.

Recall that the Senate had on March 20, adjourned plenary till April 16, but postponed resumption twice to allow for the completion of the chamber which had been under renovation since 2022.