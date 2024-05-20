Drama As Nnamdi Kanu Calls FG’s Lawyer A ‘Terrorist’ Over Bail Denial



Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, caused a slight drama on Monday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, after his bail request was denied.

Kanu, who has been in detention over an allegation of treasonable felony, asked the court to grant him bail or transfer him from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) to prison.

Alternatively, he asked to be placed under house arrest.

However, Binta Nyako, the Presiding Judge, who refused the bail plea, held that the only option available to him was to take the matter before the appellate court.

Nyako also ordered the DSS to always grant Kanu access to his lawyers, not exceeding five people on every visiting day.

She ordered that Kanu must be given “a clean place” to consult with his lawyers at the DSS detention facility, adding that the IPOB leader must be granted access to a doctor of his choice.

Any attempt by Kanu’s legal team to file similar applications before the court, Nyako warned, would be regarded as a gross abuse of the judicial process.

Reacting to the ruling, Kanu, who was visibly upset, said the Federal Government violated the constitution and other international treaties following his forceful rendition to Nigeria.

“My lord, you said in your earlier ruling that you will not grant me bail until you make a determination about the reason for my disappearance. But you have not done so,” Kanu said, waving a bunch of law books in the dock.

He added that: “At this stage, I am of the opinion that you can’t try me without first looking into that. The criminals came to my house to kill me!

“I don’t understand why my trial must be conducted contrary to the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This is the law of Nigeria as of today.

“This court is in violation of the laws of Nigeria. Section 2(3)(f) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, is very clear.”

Interjecting, Gboyega Awomolo, prosecution counsel, asked Kanu’s legal team to call him to order.

Turning to Awomolo, Kanu said: “This man is a terrorist for conducting a trial in violation of an international treaty that Nigeria entered into. Once a treaty is entered into and signed, it becomes a law.

“They are all terrorists! No court can try me in Nigeria. Anything done in violation of any treaty entered into by Nigeria is an act of terrorism.

“This man here is a terrorist as at today. He is a dishonest man! You are a terrorist! Who the hell are you? Follow what the law says.

“I have been in detention for over three years. You are the Chairman of the Body of Benchers and you are violating the laws of this country.”

Awomolo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who was shocked by Kanu’s outburst, said he was not angry about it.

“I am not a terrorist and I am not provoked by the action of the defendant. It is understandable. He is only being emotional,” the senior lawyer said.

Justice Nyako adjourned the matter to June 19 and 20 for continuation.