Tariff Hike: Senate Summons Adelabu, NERC

The Senate Committee on Power, on Monday, summoned the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and the National Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) leadership over the recent electricity tariff hike.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, made this known during the committee’s oversight function and a familiarisation tour to the Minister.

Abaribe who stated that the Minister and NERC officials would appear before the committee for investigative hearing, expressed worry over the poor power situation in the country despite the huge sums of money injected into the power sector.

He said, “The Senate has already authorised an investigative hearing scheduled for the 29th of April, 2024. The major agencies of government will answer.

“We have summoned the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). We will give them opportunity to speak to the electricity tariff hike. The minister of power is of course, expected.”

Senator Abaribe expressed worry that the key players still lamented an avalanche of challenges and questioned why the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and other agencies in the power sector had consistently allowed the power grid to collapse over the years.

He, however, said the committee would report to the Senate, as requested by the TCN top echelon, to see if there could be a review of its annual budget for improved service delivery.

During the visit, the Senate committee inspected a power project on the premises of the ministry and held an oversight with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on the issue of power generation and transmission.

In his remarks, the minister enumerated the challenges affecting the power sector, including poor funding, vandalism, issues of right-of-way, and a lack of gas, among many others, and asked the committee to support the power ministry in achieving its mandate.