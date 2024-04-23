Niger: Five Kids Found Dead Inside Abandoned Vehicle

Five children, in the Albishiri area of Minna, the Niger State have died owing to suffocation inside an abandoned vehicle.

According to reports, the kids went missing on Sunday morning before they were found dead at about 6 p.m. on the same day.

Sources in the area said one of the children was the child of the owner of the car while another one was the child of a neighbour.

The remaining three were siblings, belonging to one Abdullahi Etsu of Etsu-tasha, from the Albishiri area.

Wasiu Abiodun, the State’s police spokesperson, who confirmed the incident on Monday said the children were between the ages of five and 13.

READ ALSO: Unknown Gunmen Kill Babcock University Professor, Abduct Two

The children, he said, were found trapped in a Honda Civic vehicle in the area.

“On 21/4/2024 at about 6.30 pm, based on information received at Kpakungu Div, five children of about 5-13 years of age were found trapped in a Honda Civic vehicle with Reg No. GO 778 ABC at Albishiri area of Minna.

“They were found to have suffocated in the vehicle, while their bodies were later removed by the various Parents, as Police visited the scene.

“However, the owner of the vehicle was invited for questioning, as the unfortunate incident is under investigation,” the statement read.