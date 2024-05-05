Anambra Police Nab Seven Suspects Over Alleged Armed Robbery, Cultism, Recover Firearms, Drugs

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested no fewer than seven suspects for allegedly involving in cultism and armed robbery.

In a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Saturday, disclosed that it also recovered a cut-size double barrel gun, one tricycle without a registration number and some hard drugs.

Ikenga added that the police operatives were on a manhunt for one Makuo Nwuso, also known as “Baby,” and another person still on the run.

He said that policemen attached to the Special Anti-Cult Squad, while on patrol at UNIZIK Junction in Awka, intercepted all males and five occupants of a tricycle, including the tricycle driver.

Ikenga said: “On 3/4/2024 at 10pm, the state police command arrested seven suspected cultists and armed robbers, recovered a cut-size double barrel gun, one tricycle without a reg number, and some hard drugs.

“The suspects include Chukwuemka Ozoekwe age 18 years old, Chidozie Anagor aged 18 years, Chukwuemeka Oyeoka aged 18 years, Ebuka Okoye 17 years, Olisa Obi 19 years, Chidubem Nwakwu 20 years and Nwankwo Kosisochukwu all males. While Makuo Nwosu ‘m’ a k a Baby and one other person whose name is yet to be identified are wanted.

“One of the suspects, Chukwuemeka later led the police to their criminal hideout, where Chidozie Anagor aged 18 years, and Chukwuemeka Oyeoka aged 18 years were arrested and the remaining two are still at large.

“Also, during the raid operation in their harbour, the operatives arrested Ebuka Okoye 17 years, Olisa Obi 19 years, Chidubem Nwakwu 20 years, and Nwankwo Kosisochukwu.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the Vipers Cult group, and they are one of the gangs terrorising Awka metropolis recently. The suspects also confessed that they were on a mission to rob the road users of their phones and personal belongings before the arrest.”