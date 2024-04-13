Anambra Police Arrest Two Boat Operators Over John Pope’s Death

The operatives of Anambra State Police Command have arrested some operators of the boat which the late actor, Junior Pope was travelling in before he and three others met their untimely deaths.

The state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this to to journalists on Saturday, adding that the operators were in police custody in connection with the unfortunate incident.

Ikenga also revealed that the producer of the movie, Adanma Luke, had voluntarily turned herself in to the police.

He added that other members of the cast and crew of the movie would be invited for questioning.

Ikenga said: “Yes, the boat operators have been arrested. Even the producer of the movie, Adanma Luke. Their statements were taken, and interrogation is ongoing.

“Other members of the cast and crew of the movie would be invited for questioning.”