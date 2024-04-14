Junior Pope: Akwa Ibom Gov Orders Exhumation Of Makeup Artist’s Body From Riverside For Proper Burial

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has demanded that the corpse of Nollywood make-up artist, identified as Abigael Frederick, be exhumed and brought to the state for proper burial.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the body of Abigail, one of those involved in the boat accident alongside actor, Junior Pope, at a river in Anambra state, has been recovered and laid to rest.

Abigail Fredrick’s corpse and the cameraman were found on Thursday, April 11, after the tragic incident on Wednesday.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Governor Eno, in a statement through his chief press secretary, Ekerete Udoh, expressed condolence to the family of the deceased, adding that Abigail’s corpse be brought to him for proper and decent burial.

The statement reads: “His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, Governor, Akwa Ibom State, is aware of the tragic boat mishap, which occurred a few days ago, on River Nigeria, involving some Nollywood actors and other supporting crew members while on a trip to a movie location.

READ MORE: “I Was Supposed To Be On That Boat” – Adanma Luke Breaks Silence (Video)

“One of the victims of that accident, Ms. Abigael Edith Frederick, was a quintessential example of our young people who have harkened to our clarion call for them to Arise and shine. She was a 24 years old graduate of Theatre Arts, who had found her passion as a make- up artiste.

“We are deeply saddened by her painful passing and on behalf of the Government and people of AKwa Ibom State, we sympathize with her family, the Nollywood community and her friends and colleagues over this sad loss.

“We have also followed and read the reportage, especially on the social media platforms surrounding her burial and wish to state categorically that, the government was not informed of the circumstances that led to her burial.

“His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno, has consequently directed that her body be brought back to her family for a proper and decent burial.

“As the famous theme song of the Liverpool Football Club goes, the bereaved family will not “walk alone”. May her soul rest in peace.”